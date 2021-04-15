New site, same goal for United Way

MOUNT GILEAD — The venue changed, but the mission remains the same.

The sixth annual United Way of Morrow County Radiothon aired, commercial free, on Classic Rock WVXG 95.1-FM for nine hours on April 15 at the Village Fire Department.

The goal this year is $20,000.

“This year more than any, every aspect of life has been affected by Covid. An extra dollar or five dollars goes a long way,” said host Mike Schnell.

Supporter Gene Gompf of Gompf Funeral Services added the need in the community is real.

He thanked the fire department for their service and for hosting the event. Several area fire departments participated in the raffle.

United Way Executive Director Jodi Hayes was touched by the outpouring from the community.

“Everybody that has come together, it brings tears to my eyes,” she said.

“It’s been a long time coming and planning. Just to get here today and see everybody step up and help us.”

In addition to the new location, the Radiothon had other additions.

“We added the drive-thru lunch. They pulled their fire trucks out and we took over their room here. It’s a long day and a fun day.”

Some residents pulled through and made donations. Others called in pledges and some businesses held fundraisers prior to the Radiothon and donate money from those events.

Raffles include a $2,800 Treasure Chest and a fire department birthday prize for kids.

Baillie Lumber Yard in Iberia kicked things off with a donation to purchase 36 lunches before the Radiothon even went on the air, according to Sheriff John Hinton, who serves as board president.

Another benefit is planned next month. The duck races will be held at Flying Horse Farms on Saturday, May 15.

Agencies supported by United Way are Helpline, American Red Cross, No Limits Outreach Center, Gilead Fitness, Catalyst Life Services, Community Center for the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing, The Marion Shelter Program, Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Turning Point,National Alliance on Mental Illness, Goodwill Industries, Cardington Community Food Pantry, Morrow County Food Pantry, Maryhaven, Esther’s Dream and Real Money Real World.

United Way Executive Director Jodi Hayes and Board President Sheriff John Hinton make popcorn Thursday morning during the sixth annual Radiothon. Volunteers, member agencies and members of the community took part in the Radiothon at the Mount Gilead Fire Department on Thursday, April 15.

Radiothon held with $20,000 donations to help agencies