Gleaners Society visits Miller Center

CARDINGTON — Members of Chester Arbor of the Gleaners Society met April 12 at the Miller Center, where the program was given by Susie Sexton, family and civic engagement coordinator with the Arbor. Also present was one of Sexton’s students, Lily.

Highlights of the meeting included how COVID has impacted the program at school. A tour of the school followed the business meeting.

Attending were 25 members and six guests including the society’s newest community service award recipient, 2020, Lea Ann Maceyko, who explained her campaign to “Love One Another.”

During the business portion of the meeting, reports were given of the IMPACT teams and the society’s support of the Memorial Day parade planned for Cardington by providing the name tags for the 303 names inscribed on the monument. Also discussed was participation in the Easter bag distribution in Cardington and an update on the society’s membership.

The next meeting will be held May 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the Edison Baptist Church Fellowship Hall with Tammy Jewell from God’s Hygiene Help Center as the speaker. Guests are welcome.

For information, call 419-565-2887 or 419-864-7520.

Susie Sexton with her student, Lily, at the recent meeting of Chester Arbor of the Gleaners at the Miller Center, Cardington.