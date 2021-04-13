Palace to hold auditions for ‘Happy Days’

MARION — Happy days are here again.

Palace Theatre Executive Director Bev Ford announces the theatre’s season will open with a local production of “Happy Days, the New Musical” on July 10, 11, and July 16, 17, and 18, 2021.

Director, Clare Cooke will hold auditions for the upcoming summer production on Monday, May 17 and Tuesday, May 18 by appointment only.

The Palace Board of Directors and theatre staff, along with Cooke and the artistic team, are thrilled to bring a new musical comedy to Marion, Ohio. “Happy Days,” based on the hit television series of the same name, reintroduces one of America’s best loved families to a whole new generation of kids and parents.

The show will return to the days of 1959 Milwaukee complete with varsity sweaters, hula hoops and jukebox sock-hoppin’ fun. With Richie, Potsie, Ralph Malph and the unforgettable “king of cool,” Arthur “The Fonz” Fonzarelli, this family friendly musical takes audiences on a rock and roll trip down memory lane.

Cooke is looking to cast people ages 12 years and up in the production. Interested participants must make an appointment in advance to audition. Auditioners will be placed in groups of 10. Each group audition will last approximately 45 minutes. Those interested in a principal role are asked to come prepared to read from the script and should also be prepared to sing a one-minute Broadway-style audition tune.

A pianist will be provided. No CDs please. All auditioners should come dressed in casual clothing and shoes appropriate for performing choreography. Please note face masks are required inside the building.

To schedule an audition appointment, please send a preferred day and time appointment slot to tickets@marionpalace.org. Please indicate a 1st and 2nd choice appointment date and times. Appointments will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Audition times are at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7. p.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday, May 17 and Tuesday, May 18.

Ticket sales for this production will be announced at a later date.