Chamber Featured Member: Woodside Village

Admissions Director Chris Willford talks with pride about Woodside Village Care Center.

“Woodside Village is a skilled nursing facility for short-term stays and rehab and for long-term residence. This building celebrated its 40th birthday a year and a half ago.”

Willford meets with the hospital’s doctors and social workers to get referrals and determine who is a good fit for the facility.

He says Woodside Willage has a very strong therapy department.

The 71-bed residence encourages an independent lifestyle and individual creativity and growth. The staff members enjoy learning about each resident’s personal interests and enjoyments, and they plan activities to meet these needs.

COVID-19 was a challenge for the facility’s staff and residents.

“At the height of it, we had 67 people in here that weren’t allowed to see any of their loved ones. Our focus internally is to keep everyone in a positive state of mind. Now we can do inside visits.”

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, two people at a time can visit with their loved ones for 45 minutes, which allows 15 minutes to clean.

“Our RNS, LPNS and nurses aides have been phenomenal during this. They had to worry about it when they went home so as not to put anyone at risk,” Willford said.

“Our staff stays very focused on patient care. I am very blessed to work with this group. Dietary staff has been phenomenal, serving up good meals. Housekeeping, you can’t say enough about what they did.”

National Nursing Home Week is coming up in May. Also, a butterfly launch with Hospice of Morrow County is planned. Barbecues and other events will be held in 2021.

Contact: 841 West Marion Road, Mount Gilead; 419-947-2015; atriumlivingcenters.com.

