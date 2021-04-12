MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

April 5-11

HARASSMENT

A woman reported her ex-boyfriend stalking and harassing her. She has also filed a report with the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office. She was advised to file for a restraining/protection order with victim/witness and provided her with contact information.

ALARM DROPS

Several businesses had alarm drops. All doors were secure and nothing suspicious was found.

ASSIST UNIT

Officers assisted medics and EMS with a person not breathing.

ASSISTANCE

Officers assisted Ohio State Highway Patrol with a pursuit in the village. It was terminated around the area of High and Main streets.

TRESPASSING

A resident on Elmcrest Drive reported a tent on his property behind his house in the woods. It was surrounded by trash, including empty alcohol cans and other litter. Routine foot patrols will be made until it is found out who is trespassing on the property.

TRAFFIC OFFENSE

A motorist was cited on West High Street for having one headlight out.

DOMESTIC ISSUE

Assistance was provided to the Sheriff’s Office with a domestic dispute/child custody call in Edison.

DRIVER CITED

A man was cited for driving under suspension on Marion Road.

MEDIC ASSIST

Officer assisted Morrow County Medic 1 with an elderly man who had fallen on South Delaware Street.

COMPLAINT MADE

A resident on Lincoln Avenue reported four juveniles had been walking in front of her home and had thrown a rock at it. There was no damage, but she requested extra patrol in the area.

PARAPHERNALIA FOUND

A resident reported that his children were out playing on North Main Street and found a bag containing items suspected for drug use. The items were taken and disposed of properly.