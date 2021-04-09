Three Mount Gilead seniors commit to military service

MOUNT GILEAD — Three Mount Gilead High School seniors made a commitment Friday morning.

Ryan Caudill, Brett Shipman and Adriana Tinch took part in the first All-Ohio United States Armed Forces Career Commitment Celebration for the school.

“Honor, tradition and service are hallmarks of the United States military, and Ohioans have made countless contributions to our nation’s history. Today, we have three individuals, who are also making history,” Principal Deb Clauss said during the brief ceremony.

During the month of April, throughout the state of Ohio, high school seniors have been, and will be, honored for their commitment to serving their country through military service.

“I am very happy to welcome everyone to this historic event and to thank you all for your contributions to the success and decisions of the three individuals sitting before us.”

The ceremony began with the Pledge of Allegiance.

“Today, we honor three of our seniors who have brought great pride to our school and will continue to bring honor to our nation through their decision to join the U.S. Armed Forces,” Clauss said.

Ryan, the son of Heather Burchfield, will be joining the The United States Marine Corp. Brett Shipman, son of Trisha and Keith Shipman, has already begun his duties in the Ohio National Guard.

Adriana Tinch, daughter of Christy and Marlin Tinch, will also be serving in the United States Marines.

“You will carry the hopes of our country on your young shoulders. You will be keeping our nation as one, insuring that there is liberty and justice for all, and the most important piece — you will be protecting the American freedoms which we all hold dearly.”

Each student signed a Letter of Commitment while their parents signed the second copy of their Commitment Celebration Letter.

“For the duty, the honor, and your service to each of us, we thank you,” Clauss continued.

“For the privilege of having seen you grow and develop into special young people and for allowing us to be part of your journey to this important day in your life, we thank you. Yes, you will be defending the rights and freedoms of the American people — and for this we thank you.”

The Ohio Department of Education will be producing a state-wide highlight video recognizing all of Ohio’s seniors who have committed to military service with this ceremony included.

Those who took part can post on Twitter using the #OhioMilitarySigningDay.

