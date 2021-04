Troop 48 of Marengo recently had its first-ever two young men completed their Eagle Board of Review to become Eagle Scouts.

Both have been in Boy Scouts since first grade, as Tigers.

Trevor Stewart, is a freshman at Highland. Benjamin Brubaker is a home-schooled student who resides in Marengo.

