Wood recognized for service

CARDINGTON — They are just a few words, but the impact is so meaningful.

Engraved on a timepiece presented April 5 to retiring Cardington Village Administrator Danny Wood by Village Council and Mayor Susie Peyton, were the words: “Never forget the difference you made.”

Wood, who was employed by the village in January 2004, is responsible for leadership in at least 16 areas of improvement in the village’s infrastructure.

Don Lee, who was employed with the village at the time, referred Wood for the job.

“I was looking for a man who could be a good leader in the village. I knew he was a good worker — and he has been an asset to the village.”

Wood had worked with HPM for 17 years, then was employed by Chris Holtrey before attending Diesel College. He was once again working for Holtrey when Lee called about the Cardington vacancy.

He began working in the office of the water plant and it was not long before he demonstrated his knowledge and ability to work with contractors, state officials, etc.

Over the course of the next 17 years, Wood accomplished the following: Completion of the water line replacement; waste-water treatment plant upgrade; multiple paving projects, water tower and tank painting; 1930 waterline replacement; Gilead Street sidewalk; WTP upgrade, ( his favorite project); State Route 529 storm sewer repair; assistance with Asset Management;

Rotary Building electrical upgrade; Maxwell Park shelter house, Main Street sidewalk, GIS system, Multi-Street Storm Sewer design and finally, the current Cunard Street design. These are just highlights of the projects he has led.

The latter, is the last water line to be replaced in the village from the 1930s.

Wood is quick to acknowledge that “it is a team effort” as he commends those who worked with him: Tim Edgell, Clinton Johnson, Kameron Smith, Pat Moodispaugh and Tim Edgell. Also working with him is Walter Pollock, who will become Village Administrator following Wood’s retirement.

Wood expressed his appreciation to Peyton, Fiscal Officer Deb Fry and Village Solicitor Jim Dietz, for their support. He also acknowledged the late Cheyenne Matheney, who worked along side him from the time he was employed until Matheney’s death in 2020.

Wood and his wife, Patricia, have two daughters, Amanda Wood and Ashley Kroom Van Dest. The couple also have four grandchildren.

His term is officially up on May 27, but with vacation days he will leave the post on April 14.

Village officials said Wood’s term as Cardington Village Administrator will be remembered as one of hard work and dedication with the result of a much improved, better functioning village that will endure for many years.

Cardington Mayor Susie Peyton giving Danny Wood the proclamation. Wood retired after 17 years of service to the village. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/04/web1_Wood_Retirement-3.jpg Cardington Mayor Susie Peyton giving Danny Wood the proclamation. Wood retired after 17 years of service to the village. Courtesy photo | LeAnne Gompf

Cardington administrator made a difference