Eco Center plans Earth Day events

CALEDONIA — The Eco Center plans a myriad of events for its 5th Annual Community Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 24.

It is co-hosted by Marion County Recycling & Litter Prevention & Terradise Nature Center. Activities include: Mini Zip Lines, Fire Pit, Interpretive Trail, Kids Crafts, Farm Animals, Nature Scavenger Hunt, Outdoor Education Classes, Local Vendors & Businesses, Promotional Items, Environmental Education Lessons & Activities, and a Hand-Painted Rain Barrel Raffle.

Local businesses participating are Del-Co Water Company, Mid-Ohio Energy Cooperative, Terradise Nature Center, Rob’s Hauling, Marion County Park District, ECO Center, A Perfect Mess Vintage, Intended 4 You, Landes Produce, Marion & Morrow County Recycling & Litter Prevention, Morrow County Master Gardeners and Morrow County SWCD.

Other educational booths will also be set up during the event.

Food and event shirts are available for purchase. Admission to the event is free.

Gates open at noon and events run until 4 p.m.

Local vendors and businesses will be set up. Available goods for purchase include: local honey, homemade personal care products and makeup, maple syrup, farm fresh goodiess, flowers, essential oils, eco-friendly cleaning products, plastic free living, filtered water, jewelry, re-purposed and reinvented clothing, and recycled leather bags. Download the Vendor Application Form to secure a booth space.

Kids’ nature workshops and a rain barrel raffle are planned. Eight rain barrels hand-painted by local artists will be raffled off starting at 3 p.m.

The Eco Center is located at 1757 County Road 59, Caledonia. Visit www.ecocenterohio.com to learn more.