Mobile home ordinance approved in Cardington

CARDINGTON — Village Council on April 5 approved an ordinance amending previous legislation on mobile homes.

It states: “Notwithstanding anything to the contrary, (reference to Chapter 1117 R-1 Single Family Residence District) any property owner seeking to replace an existing manufactured home or mobile home will not be required to seek a use or area variance so long as the replacement dwelling, manufactured home or mobile home otherwise meets current R-1 Zoning requirements; the replacement dwelling, manufactured home or mobile home is built using the same footprint as the manufactured home or mobile home it is replacing and is built on a concrete foundation with a crawl space or basement; the replacement dwelling, manufactured home or mobile home is recorded as real estate for real property tax purposes;

“the manufactured home or mobile home is newer than a 1998 model year and has a peaked roof and the zoning inspector otherwise reviews and approves the proposed replacement dwelling, manufactured home or mobile home.”

Concluding, the ordinance proposes that “not withstanding anything to the contrary, single family residence, any property owner seeking to improve a vacant lot, will not be required to see a use or area variance so long as the replacement dwelling or manufactured home otherwise meets current R-1 zoning requirements.”

In other business:

• Approved a resolution accepting the recommendation of the village administrator to enter into a contract with OHM advisors for the completion of the 2021 paving project. This project involves the paving of Park Avenue from the village limit to New Street (2021) paving project. As per this resolution, the village administrator was authorized to enter into a contract with OHM Advisors for the 2021 paving project in the amount of $16,250.

Referencing the WTP Improvement project, Village Administrator Danny Wood, shared the lab result comparisons before the upgrade in 2017 and after the upgrade, 2021.

• Police Chief James Walter said the department had taken a total of 59 calls for service during March. He noted the department had in service training on De-Escalation when Officer Mark Colburn instructed it. Mount Gilead Police Chief Adam Lakey was present for this training.

• Lt. David Winkler re-certified the department for Tasers and he also re-certified the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office staff.

• Approved payment of bills totaling $41,594.66, which include payment of $2,799.20 to USA Bluebook for UV Bulbs, waster water treatment plant.

• Councilman Troy Ruehrmund gave a brief review of activities that will take place on Memorial Day including the rededication of the Civil War Monument in Glendale Cemetery.