Morrow County Hospital vaccines Thursday

Morrow County Hospital’s upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held Thursday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Moderna vaccine will be available for individuals age 18 and older.

You may schedule one of two ways:

Call our COVID-19 Vaccination Line (419-949-3126) and let us know if you would like assistance getting scheduled. One of our associates will be happy to assist in getting you an appointment.

Go to: gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov

You can schedule your appointment online quickly and easily by following the prompts and looking for our vaccine location in Mount Gilead.