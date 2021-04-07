Field of Treats opens for the season

MOUNT GILEAD — Customers left Field of Treats Monday with a smile on their face and an ice cream cone in their hand.

“We’re glad they’re back,” said Kaci Lanker, who stopped by with Mechelle Dodrill and their children.

“We will be here a lot this summer,” added Lanker and Dodrill.

Field of Treats owners Belisa and Tim Sherman are glad to be back too.

“We first opened in the spring of 2008,” said Tim. “We’ve been here 12 years.”

The sandwich and ice cream restaurant was known as “Grill and Chill” until DQ took out a patent on the name and required anyone using the name to drop it. The Dairy Spot was there briefly until the Shermans returned this spring.

Belisa said they came up with the name to honor the local baseball teams they support as well as the farm community in Morrow County.

“We thought of the movie “Field of Dreams” and the Field of Treats just seemed right for us,” Belisa said. “The community and the county are important to us.”

They are keeping the main sandwich items on the menu with Coneys, hot dogs, brats, burgers, fish and chicken selections. Dinner combinations are also popular with salads, fries and other side dishes.

For dessert, there is a variety of shakes, flurries, malts, floats and sundaes, along with soft serve and hard-dipped Velvet ice cream.

Tim and Belisa said they are a family business where their sons, Tye and Sly have helped, along with local high school and college students. Many had their first job behind the counter there. Tye and Sly are in Washington, D.C., serving the Capitol Police Force there.

You can dine in, take out, or dine at tables outside the Field of Treats at 43 N. Main St. in Mount Gilead. Phone: 419-946-1951.

Field of Treats owners Belisa and Tim Sherman by their new sign. In the background are Mechelle Dodrill and Kaci Lanker, with their children, who enjoyed an ice cream cone. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/04/web1_Field-of-Treats.jpg Field of Treats owners Belisa and Tim Sherman by their new sign. In the background are Mechelle Dodrill and Kaci Lanker, with their children, who enjoyed an ice cream cone. Alberta Stojkovic | For The Sentinel