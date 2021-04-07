Easter Bunny gets a little help from Safe Harbor Peer Support Services

The Easter Bunny came a few days early for guest families at Family Promise in Delaware, and senior residents at Woodside Village Care Center in Mount Gilead.

The staff and volunteers at Safe Harbor Peer Support Services provided an Easter egg hunt on April 1 and 2. Eggs were filled with candy and hidden outside early in the morning for a surprise egg hunt. A few golden eggs were hidden with an extra bonus of cash inside, a news release states.

Jessica DelGreco, Peer Coordinator at Safe Harbor, shared that “we wanted to bring a little joy and a sense of normalcy to these families this holiday. Many of these families and senior residents are facing stressful and sometimes overwhelming situations, so small things like this can bring smiles to faces.”

Chelsea Pine, Safe Harbor’s Activity and Program Manager, noted that Safe Harbor is committed to the communities it serves, and partners with a number of local agencies to extend its services and programs to their members or consumers.

Safe Harbor Peer Support Services is a Delaware/Morrow county-based nonprofit whose mission is to provide peer support and innovative wellness programs at no charge to adults in recovery from a mental health condition and/or a substance use disorder so they may thrive in their communities.

Safe Harbor’s mission is accomplished through two warm and welcoming gathering places: Annie’s Outreach in Delaware and No Limits Outreach in Morrow County. A nutritious lunch is served each weekday, and county-wide transportation is offered free of charge.

For information about Safe Harbor Peer Support Services, contact Angi Lee, executive director, at alee@shpss.org or 740-363-1619.

