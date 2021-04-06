Commissioners, hospital board to meet Thursday

The Morrow County Commissioners and the Morrow County Hospital Board will hold a Special Meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday April 8, 2021, by WebEx.

The purpose of the special meeting is to:

1. Provide a meet-and-greet session between the Commissioners and the Hospital Board; and

2. Discuss ways to work together and collaborate in the future; and

3. Discuss progress of the Morrow County Health Initiative Citizen’s Advisory Group.

To join by WebEx: https://morrowcounty.webex.com/morrowcounty/j.php?MTID=m8bc330b9631280139190d319bb853baf

Meeting number: 132 169 4623 Meeting password: YhPgVFcJ267 Join by phone: 415-655-0001