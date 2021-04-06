Posted on by

Local youth win at Ohio Beef Expo

Staff Report

MARYSVILLE — The 33rd Ohio Beef Expo was held March 18-21 at the Ohio Expo Center. It was for cattle Born, Bred and Raised in Ohio.

This year’s Junior Show was reformatted to include only one show ring, while spreading the shows out to promote social distancing.

More than 900 head of cattle were showcased. Two Morrow County residents won.

Breeding Heifers

Champion BBS Simmental, Karli Gaddis.

Staff Report