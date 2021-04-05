MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

March 29-April 4

ASSISTS UNIT

Officer assisted Ohio State Highway Patrol with a motorist on East North Street. The driver had fled the scene of an accident in the county. He was cited for no driver’s license, stop sign violation and leaving the scene.

ANIMAL ISSUE

A neighbor reported a dog off its leash and on his property on Grant Street. Officer advised the owner to obey the leash requirement for dogs. He was advised of children in the area and not risking a possible incident.

STOLEN VEHICLE

A semi and trailer were reported stolen from the parking lot on the former HPM property on West Marion Road. The vehicle was found in the parking of of the Fort Gilead Park and appeared to be without damage.

COMPLAINT FILED

A caller reported problems with her neighbors on East North Street. A resident reportedly was being loud and cursing in front of children. All parties were advised to avoid one another.

ASSISTS EMS

Officer assisted EMS personnel on a medical call on Park Avenue.

911 CALL

Officer responded to Town Street on a 911 hang-up. It sounded like children playing with the phone, but the resident said she is the only one who lives there and did not call 911.

DOMESTIC CALL

A woman on Douglas Street reported she had been assaulted by her boyfriend.

PLATE STOLEN

A resident reported his vehicle’s license plate with number JIC1089 was stolen while parked on North Main Street.

HARASSMENT

Officer investigated someone harassing employees inside McDonald’s. The suspect left before the officer’s arrival. They were advised to call police if the suspect were to return.

DRIVER CITED

A man was cited for marked lanes and operating a vehicle under the influence on West Marion Street.

ASSISTANCE

Officer assisted Morrow County EMS with a medical emergency on Douglas Street.

COMPLAINT CHECKED

Caller reported someone swerving on the roadway in a black truck. The operator did not appear to be under the influence.

VANDALISM

A caller advised someone known to her tampered with a relative’s vehicle on Lockwood Court.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON

A man returned outside Family Dollar after having been trespassed the previous day. Officer advised him he needed to leave the area.