Flying Horse Farms kicks off return to onsite camp programs

MOUNT GILEAD— Flying Horse Farms, a medical specialty camp for children with serious illnesses and their families, is preparing to welcome campers and families back to camp after more than a year after last year’s season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To recognize this “Journey Back to Camp” and kick off the celebration of FHF’s 10th anniversary, the organization is kicking off a 10-week, 10-stop promotional campaign.

Each week, a different special will be offered through 10 businesses and a portion of the proceeds will benefit camp.

The journey kicks off on Wednesday, April 7 when Service Bar Executive Chef Avishar Barua recreates FHF camper Gia’s favorite camp meal, macaroni and cheese with cornbread. The local chef’s take on the comfort food classic will be offered as the restaurant’s weekly takeout special with 100 percent of the proceeds donated to camp.

Flying Horse Farms is a medical specialty camp that provides healing, transformative experiences for children with serious illnesses and their families — free of charge. Located in Mount Gilead, camp first opened its gates in 2010 and hosts about 900 children and families each year. The camp serves children ages 8-17 and their families, from Ohio and beyond.

“Middle West Spirits and Service Bar have supported Flying Horse Farms for the past few years because we are strong believers in the power of camp and how it creates a safe place for children with serious illnesses and their families to let go of their illness and stress for a little bit, and simply be a kid and have fun,” said Barua. “I’m especially excited about creating meals for campers, like Gia. I just hope she likes it as much as the mac and cheese at camp.”

The other 10 stops in the campaign include promotions offered in Columbus, Cleveland, Dayton, and Cincinnati with partners including City Barbecue, Petitti’s Garden Centers, Express Car Wash Concepts (Moo Moo, CLEan Express, and Flying Ace), Rockmill Brewery, Simple Times Mixers, and more. A full list of partners and their offers can be found at the end of this release. Full details can also be found at flyinghorsefarms.org.

“These 10 remarkable businesses are supporting the return of children and their families back to camp and a full schedule of family camps dedicated to helping them heal after a tumultuous year. We’re grateful to count them as friends,” said Nichole Dunn, Flying Horse Farms President/CEO. “With partner locations throughout Ohio, we hope everyone can find an opportunity to stop in for some amazing food or even a car wash, support camp, and help us ring in the return of onsite programming and the start of our 10th anniversary.”

Flying Horse Farms is returning to onsite camp programming in May with 12 Family Camps planned throughout the spring, summer, and fall. Each camp will welcome a maximum of 10 families with varying diagnoses for fishing, arts and crafts, singing, campfires, archery, and more. New safety protocols including onsite COVID-19 screening, universal mask wearing, increased physical distancing, and enhanced cleaning protocols will be used during these sessions to help ensure the safety of all camp attendees.

To learn more, visit www.flyinghorsefarms.org

