Meetings, events

• Tomorrow Center Board of Directors meeting, 4:30 p.m., April 19 at 3700 County Road 168, Cardington. The public is invited.

• Morrow County Hospital will host a Red Cross blood drive on Wednesday, April 14, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., in the lower level of the hospital. Donors interested in registering can call the hospital at 419-949-3089 or schedule online at RedCrossBlood.org.

• The Northmor Local Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20. The meeting will be held at the board of education office, 5247 County Road 29, Galion. For information, visit www.northmor.k12.oh.us.

• Organizers of the Pickle Run Festival are seeking homemade craft vendors to participate in the 2021 festival, which is scheduled for July 2-3 at Heise Park. Interested vendors should email picklerunfestival@gmail.com or send a direct message via the Pickle Run Festival Facebook page.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

