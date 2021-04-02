Seniors seek levy renewal

MOUNT GILEAD — At their March 31 meeting, Morrow County Commissioners approved a renewal levy of .5 mills to provide funds for the “provision, maintenance and operation of services and facilities for senior citizens.”

Commissioner Tom Whiston said the renewal levy will be on the Nov. 2, 2021 ballot. The levy will be placed on the tax list for tax years 2022 through 2026.

Seniors on Center Director Pam Eastep said the levy funds cover many services that aren’t included in their grants.

Levy funds go for operation as well as providing for senior transport vehicles. Special social activities are also covered by levy funding. Meals and homemaker services for seniors are available that include light housekeeping.

Meals on Wheels is one of Seniors on Center’s best known services. Eastep said that they are presently taking meals daily to 104 individuals.

Also popular this year are the “Grab and Go” meals. Since they aren’t able to have congregate meals in the center due to the pandemic, seniors are able to come in to the senior center and pick up a meal daily. They sometimes include a “surprise” or special treat with the meal.

“The contact our people have for meals is sometimes the only contact they have outside their home some days,” Eastep said.

All seniors 60 years old and above are eligible for the meals and other services such as transportation.

This week seniors were treated to a special movie event at Capitol Theatre in Mount Gilead. A trip to visit Kingwood Center in Mansfield is planned for May, and Eastep hopes they will be able to have more activities this spring and summer as the pandemic restrictions are gradually lifted.

Seniors on Center is at 41 West Center St., Mount Gilead. For information about senior services in Morrow County call 419-946-4191 or find them on Facebook.

Volunteers at Seniors on Center prepare meals for delivery last November. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/04/web1_SeniorsonCentermeals-1.jpg Volunteers at Seniors on Center prepare meals for delivery last November. Sentinel photo