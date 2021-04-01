Civil War Monument returning home

CARDINGTON — The goal has been reached for funding of the repair of the Civil War Monument in Glendale Cemetery and it will soon be placed atop the newly capped foundation, which sits on a knoll where the monument has stood since 1897.

The foundation will be capped with special material on April 12 in preparation for the return of the monument which has been undergoing repair at an Oberlin business since October, 2020. The monument will be placed on top of the foundation on April 21.

It is inscribed with the names of 303 Cardington village and Cardington Township residents who served in the Civil War. According to records, 57 of those named are buried in in the Glendale Cemetery.

A celebration recognizing the monument and the veterans named on it will be held on Memorial Day. Planning and participating will be members of the American Legion Post 97, Auxiliary Unit 97, village officials, the fire department, the Cardington-Lincoln High School Band, students, Gleaners and other groups and individuals.

Details will be published later.