Cardington-Lincoln plans 90th alumni party

The 90th Cardington-Lincoln High School Alumni party will be held May 29 at the high school building.

For the first time since the party began in 1930, it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 virus.

Reservations are limited to 200 diners this year, with no walk ins accepted. Deadline for reservations is May 21.

Cost of a reservation is $25 per person, which includes the dinner at 5:30 p.m. and the evening’s program. All Occasion Catering is providing the dinner.

Because of limitations on the number of people in the auditorium the committee has agreed to not induct a new member into the association’s Hall of Fame this year. However, nominations can be made for the Hall of Fame to be considered for the 2022 party.

The 50-year class, 1971, will be recognized, as will other increment classes.

To make a reservation or for more information, contact Darlene Ebert Wallace, 419-864-3976 or Evelyn Fricke Long, 419-864-6786.