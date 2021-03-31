Officers chosen for Auxiliary Unit 97

Members of Jenkins-Vaughan Auxiliary Unit 97, Cardington, named officers when they met on March 22.

Named President was Audrey Leonard; Barb Arndt, first vice president; Bethany Peak, second vice president; Eva Borror, secretary and Bonnie Garner, treasurer.

Committee chairs are Arndt, VANR; Betty Cook, service; Esther Cellan, Chaplain; Patty McAvoy/Community/Flags and Barb Arndt, National Security/Flowers.

During the meeting conducted by McAvoy, Cook reminded members to keep track of their hours and report the numbers to her.

New officers will begin their duties in September.

The District Convention will be held at Unit #584 in Marion on May 2. Unit 97 will meet next on April 20.