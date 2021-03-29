Hospital Hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County Hospital will offer a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, April 1 for individuals age 18 and older.

Note that we are unable to vaccinate 16- and 17-year-olds as they are only approved for the Pfizer vaccine, which Morrow County Hospital does not have at this time, a news release states.

Individuals interested in getting the vaccine can register through the Ohio Department of Health vaccine website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Appointment times are 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

It is recommended to check the website regularly as clinics are being added every week.

Additionally, a COVID Vaccine Line has been set up through Morrow County Hospital to help individuals with scheduling questions. The number is 419-949-3126 and is monitored Monday through Friday during business hours.