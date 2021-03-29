MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

March 22-29

SUSPICIOUS PERSON

A caller reported seeing juveniles on top of the water tower. A check of the tower confirmed it was workers.

ASSIST OTHER UNIT

Officers provided assistance to Cardington Police regarding an overdose.

WARNING ISSUED

A report of a man urinating in the street outside a business was investigated. He said he was headed to Columbus and was given a disorderly conduct warning on the complaint.

911 HANGUP

Officer investigated a 911 hang-up call on West High Street. A man said he injured his foot but did not want it treated.

ALARM DROP

An alarm from a garage door on Whetstone Drive was investigated. Nothing seemed out of place.

VANDALISM

A woman on Westview Drive reported her kitchen window was broken out. It was determined that broken lattice from a neighbor’s house had hit the window via strong winds.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON

A resident of West Union Street reported a man showed up claiming to have purchased an item from her husband. She advised that they had not posted or sold anything online. The man was described as tall, white, bald and having ear piercings.

COMPLAINT FILED

A South Delaware Street resident reported someone had attempted to bring into her shed. She was told to request a house watch form for extra patrol in the area.

SYRINGE FOUND

Caller advised that a used syringe was in the roadway on North Main Street. Officer safely disposed of the item.

MINOR DAMAGE

A woman said a vehicle went in reverse and hit the front end of her vehicle on Lee Street and Buckeye Lane. There was minimal damage to the front license plate.

ASSAULT REPORTED

Officer assisted a Morrow County Sheriff’s Deputy at Hidden Lakes Campground on a reported assault.

NOISE COMPLAINT

Caller reported loud music at a residence on East North Street. Officer made contact with the resident and advised him of the complaint. He turned the music down and had the kids go inside for the night.

ATV COMPLAINT

A resident on Catalpa Lane said two ATV off-road vehicles were driving without caution. Upon arrival the vehicles were put away and the officer advised the owner that children frequent the area when playing and to drive with caution.

PROPERTY DAMAGE

A woman reported backing into an apartment building on Lee Street. There were no injuries, but serious damage to the building and minor damage to the vehicle she was driving. She exchanged information with the building owner.

MOTORIST CITED

A man was cited for driving under suspension and plate light violation on East High Street. His passenger took control of the vehicle.