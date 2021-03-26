Meetings, events

• WEE Discover Preschool begins at Headwaters Outdoor Education Center on Thursday, April 1. Morning session at 10:15 and afternoon at 12:45. Three-five year-olds accompanied by an adult learn by experiencing nature with hands-on activities at this free program each Thursday from April 1-May 27. Register at MSWCD, 419-946-7923.

• Real Life Naz will host a citywide Easter egg hunt Monday, March 29 through Saturday, April 3. Four-foot tall Easter eggs will be placed around Galion for the hunt. Register to participate by going to www.reallifenaz.com and filling out the form on the website. Real Life Naz is located at 777 Fairview Ave., Galion.

• The Ark Church will present a live drama of the passion of the Christ at 10:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 4. The presentation will feature actors and the church’s worship band. Rev. Jeff Shaull will present the message. The Ark Church is located at 200 Gelsanliter Road, Galion. For information, call 419-689-1068 or go to www.arkchurch.life.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have been postponed. Please consult with your village, township, school board, club, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

