Hospital thanks local Girl Scout troop for cookie donation

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County Girl Scout troop #725 had more in mind than just selling Girl Scout cookies this year. The 10-member troop chose to take part in the Girl Scout Gift of Caring program, which provides an option for customers to purchase a box of cookies and donate to a worthy organization.

“The girls selected Morrow County Hospital as the recipient for this year’s Gift of Caring program to recognize the hard work of hospital workers during a difficult year,” said Michelle Montague, troop co-leader.

More than 100 boxes of Girl Scout cookies were donated through the troop for the hospital, a news release states.

Seven of the 10-member troop delivered the cookies on March 23. Several of the hospital’s clinical and administrative staff were also there to show their appreciation of the Girl Scout troop’s philanthropic gesture.

“We are really grateful for this donation,” said Le-Ann Harris, chief nursing officer and vice president, Patient Care Services. “Our associates were thrilled to receive the cookies. It really lifted their spirits. We thank the community and troop #725 for such a kind gesture,” she added.