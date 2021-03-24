The Cardington FFA Chapter hosted the first ever Amanda-Clearcreek/Cardington Leadership Experience on March 18. Due to the COVID-19 regulations both chapters experienced difficulties in hosting/traveling to FFA events.

Fortunately, one of the two chapters was either able to travel or host events so the chapters decided to put the two together and create a leadership night.

Amanda-Clearcreek’s FFA Chapter traveled to Cardington-Lincoln High school where Cardington FFA hosted the event.

The chapters invited past Ohio FFA State Officers to host a workshop where the chapters learned about team leadership and how to be humble, hungry and smart. Cardington FFA loved being able to make/rekindle friendships with members of the Amanda-Clearcreek FFA.

The chapter is grateful that they were able to host such a great event to remind FFA members how impacting is the organization.

Both chapters are excited for more events like these.

Cardington FFA and Amanda-Clearcreek FFA members at recent Leadership meeting. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/03/web1_Cardington-FFA-and-Amanda-Clear-Ceeek-FFA.jpg Cardington FFA and Amanda-Clearcreek FFA members at recent Leadership meeting. Courtesy photo