MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

March 12-22

COMPLAINT MADE

Officer responded to a noise that sounded like a gun blast on North Main Street. Shortly after that a fireworks complaint was filed, but no fireworks were found and the noise stopped.

CARD RETURNED

A woman found a credit card on South delaware Street while she was walking. Officer returned the card to the proper bank’s drop box.

BURGLARY REPORT

Officers responded to a South Rich Street residence on an active burglary called in by a neighbor. A check of the house showed nothing out of place.

INJURY ACCIDENT

Officer responded to an accident with possible injury on North Main Street. An individual was receiving medical attention by the squad and was taken to the hospital.

MENACING CHARGE

A village man was arrested for aggravated menacing. He had made threats to a resident and his property.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT

A resident of Iberia Street reported her boyfriend pushed her. He said he was trying to force his way into the residence after being locked out. Both received disorderly conduct summons and she was told to leave.

TRAFFIC OFFENSE

A driver was cited for driving under suspension, no plate light and plates of someone else. He was arrested on a warrant out of Marion County.

INVESTIGATION

A caller reported hearing a female yelling for help from the wooded area near Fairway Lane. A check of the wood line in the area was made, but was unable to locate the source.

DRIVER CITED

A man was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence on East High Street and Fairway Lane. He was cited for speeding, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

PROPERTY DAMAGE

A driver leaving the water treatment plant struck a guardrail causing property damage and minor damage to his company truck.

POSSIBLE THEFT

A resident said items he ordered were mistakenly taken to another residence. After talking with both parties, police contacted Morrow County Prosecutor’s office to confirm the theft charges.

THEFT AT STORE

Dollar General reported a man and a woman exited the store with a cart full of items they did not pay for. They left in a maroon four-door sedan.

CITATIONS GIVEN

A motorist was cited on South Main Street for driving under suspension and plate light violation.

LOUD MUSIC

A resident of Lee Street reported loud music coming from a neighbor’s residence over the past week.