MG School Board considers track resurface

MOUNT GILEAD — The Mount Gilead School Board received an initial assessment of the high school track, stadium and football field from MKC Architect Todd Wrobleski.

Wrobleski said the track, which is about 20 years old, has “run its course.” He brought photos to show the deteriorating surface and areas where the side lanes were dropping down.

“We need to do what impacts students most,” said board president Mike Sayers.

Wrobleski said he will take another look at drainage from the track and football field.

There was discussion on the safety of keeping a grass field. Board member Denny West asked to have a look at the cost of artificial turf, even if they go forward with keeping grass.

After questions and much discussion by board members of the track, stadium, football field and athletic buildings, the board asked for further evaluation of the track and field with estimates for the resurfacing of the track and look at drainage of the football field.

Five-day routine

Administrators reported that staff and students have made a smooth transition since returning to normal routines.

Molly Clapper said that 111 of the teacher/staff of 150 have received both vaccinations, and they are feeling good about being on a “normal schedule” again.

High School Principal Deb Clauss reported that senior parent/student packets with information about the spring schedule and events will go out this week.

Clauss said plans are under way for prom, senior awards night, senior recognition and graduation. May 7 and 8 are the dates for the spring musical “Beauty and the Beast.”

The board approved the following for the school year 2020-2021: Angie Bush, substitute teacher; Melissa Cassidy, IAT team; Britney Davis, substitute teacher; Jamie Schaad, OG tutor; and Michael Tribuzzo, substitute bus driver (pending certification).

OHSAA award to Hollingsworth

The board presented Kenny Hollingsworth with an OHSAA Certificate of Appreciation for his volunteer work for school district athletes and music boosters. Known as “Mr. Video,” Hollingsworth has been a volunteer for the district more than 30 years.

Hollingsworth said the date of the MGHS Spring Concert on May 16 from 2-4 p.m. He said the music boosters hope to work at the Morrow County Fair gates again this year.

The next meeting of the Mount Gilead School Board will be April 20 at 7 p.m. at the Board of Education Office.

Kenny Hollingsworth receives state OHSAA Certificate of Appreciation for his volunteer dedication. With School Board members from left: Brandie Salisbury, Matthew Griffith, Mike Sayers, Kenny Hollingsworth, Virgil Staley and Denny West.