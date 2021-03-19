Hospital Advisory Board meets Monday

MC-HIC Advisory Board

Monday, March 22, 2021

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Ag Credit, 5362 US-42 (Upstairs meeting room)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/9138024436?pwd=bUdZaXhhZmpTU3h3K3dwSWhSSjdxdz09

Meeting ID: 913 802 4436

Passcode: healthcare

Agenda

1. Call to Order

2. Approval of March 16 Meeting Minutes

3. Link to all committee documents for members and the public:

a. https://zimbra.xmission.com/home/healthadvisorygroup@co.morrow.oh.us

/Briefcase/Public

4. Ohio Health Presentation & Questions from Committee (45 Minutes)

5. Committee Updates & Discussion

a. Timeline/Deadline Draft (Stauffer); 180-Day Notification Clarification

(Williams)

b. Document copying (Williams)

c. Discussion/Confirmation of Speakers & Meeting Topics

i. March 29 (Ag Credit) or 30 (Comm. Svcs): Clinician, MCH ER Director;

Local Practice Doctor

ii. April 6 Ag Credit: Medical finance expert?

iii. April 12: SWOT?

iv. April 20: ?

d. Community Survey (Williams/Gompf)

6. Adjourn