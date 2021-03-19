Hospital Advisory Board meets Monday

MC-HIC Advisory Board
Monday, March 22, 2021
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Ag Credit, 5362 US-42 (Upstairs meeting room)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/9138024436?pwd=bUdZaXhhZmpTU3h3K3dwSWhSSjdxdz09
Meeting ID: 913 802 4436
Passcode: healthcare
Agenda
1. Call to Order
2. Approval of March 16 Meeting Minutes
3. Link to all committee documents for members and the public:
a. https://zimbra.xmission.com/home/healthadvisorygroup@co.morrow.oh.us
/Briefcase/Public
4. Ohio Health Presentation & Questions from Committee (45 Minutes)
5. Committee Updates & Discussion
a. Timeline/Deadline Draft (Stauffer); 180-Day Notification Clarification
(Williams)
b. Document copying (Williams)
c. Discussion/Confirmation of Speakers & Meeting Topics
i. March 29 (Ag Credit) or 30 (Comm. Svcs): Clinician, MCH ER Director;
Local Practice Doctor
ii. April 6 Ag Credit: Medical finance expert?
iii. April 12: SWOT?
iv. April 20: ?
d. Community Survey (Williams/Gompf)
6. Adjourn