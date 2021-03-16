MORROW COUNTY COURT NEWS

PROBATE COURT

Through March 16

Original will filed in estate of Lois J. Denton.

Judgment entry order to pay attorney fees in estate of Vernon D. Todd.

Judgment entry order to pay attorney fees in estate of Margaret B. Butterfield.

Application for attorney fees in state of Charles A. Price.

Judgment entry order approving transfer of motor vehicles (3) in estate of John E. Willoughby.

Judgment order to pay attorney fees in estate of Deborah K. Rock.

Judgment order to pay attorney fees in estate of Michael T. Hally.

Hearing notice before Judge Robert C. Hickson Jr. in estate of Ruhl Edward Rogers.

Judgment order to pay attorney fees in estate of Billie G. Crum.

Notice of death; motion to dispense with appraisal real property; waiver and consent appraisal of vehicles; judgment entry order approving inventory and appraisal in estate of Mavis J. Hayes.

Notice of hearing on appointment of fiduciary in estate of Jonah J. Adkins Sr.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice in estate of James D. Welch.

Judgment entry order approving inventory and appraisal in estate of James A. Stritmatter.

Entry waiving appraisal of real estate in estate of Charles M. Albright.

Notice of hearing on appointment of fiduciary before Judge Tom C. Elkin, April 16; 10 a.m.; April 15, 2 p.m. in estate of Ronald D. Wolfinger.

Notice of hearing on appointment of fiduciary before Judge Robert C. Hickson Jr., April 6, 11 a.m. in estate of Kathy Latta.

Notice of hearing on appointment of fiduciary before Judge Robert C. Hickson Jr., April 14, 9 a.m. in estate of Patrick Norman Kelly.

Hearing notice in estate of Brenda Lee.

Certificate of death filed; waiver and consent; certificate of title examination; application for attorney fees in estate of Jackie Lee Marie Bright.

Application to relieve estate from administration; application for certificate of transfer in estate of Mary Louise Wright.

Certificate of death filed; application to probate will; will filed; motion to dispense with appraisal; motion to waive filing of an inventory and accounting in estate of Robert L. Melfe.

Certificate of death filed; application to probate will; will filed; appointment of appraiser; certificate of title examination in estate of William E. Fisher.

Application for summary release from administration in estate of William M. Snyder Sr.