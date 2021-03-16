COLLEGE NEWS

Two graduate from WGU

SALT LAKE CITY — Jeremiah Wagner, of Cardington, has earned a Master of Science, Management and Leadership degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 218,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.

Ashley Harper, of Edison, has earned a Bachelor of Arts, Interdisciplinary Studies (K-8) degree from Western Governors University.

WGU has recognized 14,146 undergraduate and 15,640 graduate degree recipients, who have completed their degrees since July 2, 2020. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing.