Posted on by

MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE


March 9-14

Juvenile complaint, Road 61, Washington

Neighbor dispute, Edison

Neighbor dispute, Edison

Assist other Agency, SR 61, Washington

Vandalism, Road 145, Gilead

Assist other Agency, Road 121, Franklin

Juvenile complaint, Road 161, Lincoln

Suspicious vehicle, Road 219, Peru

Burglary, Road 108, Franklin

Suspicious person, Road 26, Harmony

Domestic, SR 42, Congress

Assist other Agency, Road 61, Congress

Assist other Agency, Road 208, Bennington

Assist other Agency, SR 19, North Bloomfield

Forgery, Road 40, North Bloomfield

Assist other Agency, SR 229, Peru

Assist other Agency, SR 19, Congress

Assist other Agency, SR 61, Washington

Assist other Agency, Cardington

Livestock in roadway, SR 19, Congress

Domestic, Road 29, North Bloomfield

Theft, SR 309, Washington

Suspicious vehicle, Road 21, Westfield

Suspicious person, Road 24, Peru

Assist other Agency, SR 229, Peru

Suspicious person, SR 314, Chester

Suspicious vehicle, Road 126, Gilead

Alarm, Fulton

Forgery, Road 20, Franklin

Suspicious vehicle, Road 37, Troy

Assist other Agency, Road 110, Gilead

Assist other Agency, Road 37, Troy

Domestic, Sparta

Suspicious vehicle, SR 314, Chester

Suspicious person, Road 37, Troy

Burglary, Road 108, Franklin

Assist other Agency, Cardington

Assist other Agency, Mt. Gilead

Juvenile complaint, Road 211, Bennington

Harassment, Road 199, South Bloomfield

Assist other Agency, Cardington

Forgery, Road 28, Canaan

Assist other Agency, Road 51, Washington

Assist other Agency, Mt. Gilead

Theft, SR 95, Franklin

Domestic, SR 61, Bennington

Vandalism, Road 108, Franklin

Domestic, Road 21, Westfield

Assist other Agency, Road 172, Chester

Assist other Agency, Cardington

Animal call, Road 198, South Bloomfield

Vandalism, Road 121, Harmony

Suspicious vehicle, Road 25, Harmony

Domestic, Road 108, Franklin

Suspicious person, SR 95, Franklin

Assist other Agency, Road 31, Washington