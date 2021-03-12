Gilead Fitness celebrates new look, hours

MOUNT GILEAD — A new chapter opened in February for the Morrow County Community Center with its new name “Gilead Fitness,” a new logo and 24/7 access to the gym.

“It’s really exciting to see all the new changes you’ve made,” said Chamber of Commerce member Erin Kelty at the Chamber’s ribbon cutting for the gym Thursday.

“What you have achieved is really great for the community and the county,” Kelty added.

The name “Gilead Fitness” (GF) was chosen by a member survey and members are most excited about the new 24/7 access to the gym with a fob.

The gym is now open for members seven days a week with 24 hour access. When they sign up, each member receives a “fob,” which opens the front door.

Gilead Fitness Executive Director, Amanda Welch welcomes new members. They can sign up by getting member registration forms when staff are present from Monday – Thursday. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-7 p.m. Friday 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m.-noon.

Staff hours will vary, so Welch encourages that those wishing to become members call ahead or visit facebook.com/gileadfitness before coming in to get membership forms.

Welch noted another big change is the new camera system and LED lighting that is not only cost-saving, but also gives a completely bright and modern feel and look to the fitness center. Cameras are activated by motion sensors for convenience and security.

Gilead Fitness Board members thanked the donors and sponsors who made the improvements possible. They include: Andy Bower, Dr. Ned and Gail Cunningham, Brandon and Cortney Fleming, Chris and Lizzy Gompf, Susan Hanson, Robert and Sharon Hickson, Robert and Kelly Hinkle, Judith McKirgan, Colton and Riley Stanley, Dr. Allen and Alberta Stojkovic, and Dr. William Taylor. Several anonymous donors also contributed.

Corporate sponsors include Gompf Funeral Services, Gompf Monument Services and Funeral Directors Life Insurance Company. Contractors were Richard and Kyle Weihe of Central Ohio Security and Morgan Hatfield of Hatfield Enterprises, LLC.

Board members are Eugene Ambler, Kim Bood, Amanda Bush, Kayla Detty, Brandon Fleming, Chris Gompf and Greg Gompf.

Events planned

The community is invited to support Gilead Fitness at their Pizzaburg fundraiser April 19.

GF Members Colton Stanley and Jereme Williams reported on plans for the Lift-a-Thon to be held Saturday, April 24 with the start time 10 a.m.

“We want to see everyone come out who wants to lift,” said Williams. “We want it to be fun as well as a competition and a fundraiser for the gym.”

Plans are also being made for a 90 day fitness program to begin later this spring. Several personal trainers have expressed an interest in working with clients at the gym and trainers’ contact information will be available at the front desk.

Gilead Fitness board president Greg Gompf reports a continuing increase in gym memberships after a very difficult year with many pandemic restrictions. He said there has been an even bigger increase since the 24/7 system went active in February.

Gilead Fitness is located at 16 S. Main St. in Mount Gilead. For questions and information call 419-947-2100 or visit Facebook at facebook.com/gileadfitness and website www.gileadfitness.org.

From left at Gilead Fitness grand re-opening ribbon cutting: Amanda Welch, Kim Bood, Brandon Fleming, Amanda Bush, Jeanine Girard and Mount Gilead Mayor Jamie Brucker. Kneeling are Eugene Ambler, Erin Kelty, Greg Gompf and Morrow County Chamber of Commerce Director Joel Smythe. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/03/web1_IMG_20210311_173423.jpg From left at Gilead Fitness grand re-opening ribbon cutting: Amanda Welch, Kim Bood, Brandon Fleming, Amanda Bush, Jeanine Girard and Mount Gilead Mayor Jamie Brucker. Kneeling are Eugene Ambler, Erin Kelty, Greg Gompf and Morrow County Chamber of Commerce Director Joel Smythe. Alberta Stojkovic | For The Sentinel