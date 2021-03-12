Meetings, events

• The Morrow County Genealogical Society will hold its first meeting of 2021 on March 27 at the Mount Gilead Glory Baptist Church, 600 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. The program is entitled “Share Your Family Treasures.” Do you have a family heirloom? A quilt, toy, photo or love letter? Your grandmother’s yearbook? A favorite family story? Please bring your treasure and join us. The meeting is at 2 p.m. and is open to the public. Masks and social distancing will be observed.

• The Knights of Columbus is hosting Lenten fish dinners on Friday, March 12 and Friday, March 26. Dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Activity Center, 115 N. Liberty Street, Galion. Meals are available for $10 each. Drive-thru or carry-out meals only.

• Organizers of the Pickle Run Festival are seeking homemade craft vendors to participate in the 2021 festival, which is scheduled for July 2-3 at Heise Park. Interested vendors should email picklerunfestival@gmail.com or send a direct message via the Pickle Run Festival Facebook page.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have been postponed. Please consult with your village, township, school board, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

