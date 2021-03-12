SERVING BREAKFAST

Early on the morning of Feb. 26, the Cardington FFA officer team gathered to prepare breakfast for the Cardington-Lincoln High School teaching staff. The officer team split into groups of two and each pair had a breakfast food they prepared.

The officer team prepared French toast, bacon, scrambled eggs, sausage patties and fruit cup. The teachers came into the room before school opened and the officer team served each teacher and other staff members the breakfast menu.

We are so thankful for all the teachers and staff members do for our district, students and our chapter.

Cardington FFA members serving breakfast to the Cardington-Lincoln School faculty.