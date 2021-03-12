MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

Feb. 24-March 11

DRIVER CITED

Officer cited a woman at West High and Main streets for operating a vehicle under the influence, red light violation and underage consumption.

ASSISTANCE

Morrow County Hospital requested assistance with a combative patient who had overdosed.

VEHICLE CHECK

Deputy requested K-9 officer for an open air sniff of a vehicle on West High Street. Nothing was located.

CHARGES MADE

A man in a parked vehicle at East Union and Bank streets was found to have a suspended license and marijuana on him.

CITATION

A vehicle operator was cited for driving under suspension in the 300 block of East Union Street.

ASSISTANCE

Officer responded to aid Squad 1 and EMS with a person with a minor injury on East Marion Street.

TRAFFIC OFFENSE

A tractor-trailer operator was driving recklessly southbound on U.S 42 into the village. He said he was distracted by his GPS. He was released with a warning.

DRUGS FOUND

Officers responded to assist a Morrow County Sheriff’s deputy on West Marion Road. A man had refused to exit the vehicle. Upon his exit, an open air sniff was conducted and probable cause search of the vehicle yielded suspected methamphetamine.

FUEL THEFT

A woman reported gasoline stolen from her truck’s fuel tank overnight on West Marion Street. She requested extra patrol in the area.

VEHICLE STOLEN

A man reported his vehicle was stolen from the library in June of 2019.

DRUNK

A man was cited for disorderly conduct intoxication on West Marion Street.

DRIVER CITED

A traffic stop took place and a woman was cited for no driver’s license and unauthorized plates.

TRUCK DAMAGED

A Lee Street resident reported his GMC truck was struck while parked at the apartment complex. Damage was to the front bumper and grill.

DRIVER CITTED

A man was cited at North Main and Union streets for driving under suspension and plate light violation.

TRESPASSING

A woman who had previously been trespassed was in Discount Drug Mart. She was cited for criminal trespass.