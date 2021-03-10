C-L schools ‘coming out of’ pandemic

CARDINGTON — “We’re coming out of this, there is an ebb and flow and there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Cardngton-Lincoln School Superintendent Brian Petrie speaking to members of the Board of Education referring to the COVID-19 crisis.

Petrie said the first round of vaccine shots were given Feb. 11 to 80 staff members. The second dose was scheduled for 8 am on March 11.

He thanked the building secretaries and Steve Fissell for organizing the coverage.

Petrie said the CDC sent out a guidance related to two weeks after the second dose that noted “you will have more freedom as far as masking, social distancing and quarantine.” He cautioned, “This does not take away the mask order from within the school but if we have staff members fully vaccinated and they are exposed they will not have to quarantine unless they have symptoms.”

He added that Friday, March 12, is a remote learning day for the district.

In other business:

• Referring to the food service department, Petrie said he had talked to Brent Herdman, director, who is in the final planning for the summer food program. He said River Valley is spearheading this program and noted they are considering grilling hot dogs on site as one of the new innovations.

• The summer meals program will be offered to all youths in the district, ages 1-18, for free, regardless of social or economic status. Any student identified as special needs and under the age of 22 can also eat for free. Petrie said all students will continue to receive their first meal free through the end of the school year.

• A donation of 5,000 youth-sized disposable masks had been made by the Ford Motor Company.

• District Treasurer Jon Mason discussed the tax millage collected for bond payment obligations of the district.

The treasurer has requested that the County Budget Commission evaluate the tax millage collected for bond payment obligations of the district.

“In 2017 the Budget Commission voted to reduce the tax millage rate by one mill (1.93 to .93). That decision was very much opposed by the district, and now it appears that the Budget Commission will need to raise millage rates back in order for the property tax collections to meet the bond obligations.

The building project debt obligations are approximately $350,000 annually. The final payment is December, 2026,” said Mason.

• Reports of subcommittees included that of the three committees by board member Quinn Maceyko who said the Student Achievement Subcommittee has completed its final draft. He added the Facilities Subcommittee is wrapping up at the end of March and the Communication Subcommittee is beginning ifs first meetings.

The goal is to have a final draft of the complete strategic plan presented to the board either at the April or at the May meeting.

• The board agreed to the first read of a policy consideration on open enrollment which modifies the OE deadline from Aug. 31 to Aug. 1 beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.

• Approval was given service agreements with META Solutions including service type, per pupil cost and total cost.

• The retirement of elementary teacher, Donna Kilgore, was accepted effective June 1, 2021. The contract of Tammy Francis, assistant cook was modified to head cook for the 2021-2011 school year. Andrew Hedrick was approved as a temporary certified substitute and Angela Bush was approved as a certified substitute. Kim Cooper Long was approved as a substitute custodian retroactive to Feb. 22.

• John Brehm was approved on a supplemental contract as show choir vocal director for musical and on an additional supplemental contract as theater production for FY 21. Tracy Williamson was approved on a supplemental contract as musical director, show choir and vocal director for musicals.