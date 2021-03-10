Library window providing free Covid test kits

MOUNT GILEAD — The Mount Gilead Public Library drive-up window (only) is now a distribution site for at-home COVID-19 test kits.

“You drive up, ask for a kit and give some basic information and drive away,” said library director Melissa Kipp. “The process is easy and quick – and free.” No test kits will be handed out inside of the building.

The library has received the 15-minute BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test kits, which have received FDA Emergency Use Authorization for at-home testing in collaboration with a telehealth session. The test is intended for individuals suspected of COVID-19 within the first seven days of symptom onset.

The test, which takes about 15-minutes to complete, is done entirely by the user in the convenience of their home using an internet-connected device with working camera.

Testing is not done at the library. The user simply downloads a free app (iOS or Android) to their device and logs-in to the eMed proctor. The app will allow the user to add profiles for children and dependents.

The test, a swab of the lower nasal cavity, will then be done on camera, with the proctor watching and providing instruction each step of the way.

Results, quarantining options in the event of a positive test, and other precautions are directed. The BinaxNOW test has a demonstrated sensitivity of 97.1% and specificity of 98.5% in clinical study.

This opportunity comes after the Ohio Department of Health purchased more than 2 million tests that can be self-administered outside of a clinical setting with the objective of making rapid testing much more broadly accessible throughout the state.

No library dollars were spent on this statewide collaboration.

For more information about the test, call eMed Customer Support at 844-943-0061.

The drive-up window at the library is available Monday through Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. No tests will be handed out from inside of the library.

Anyone with questions should call 419-947-5866 or email staff@mglibrary.org.