Weekend fires at state park ‘suspicious’

MOUNT GILEAD — Suspicious fires were set at Mount Gilead State Park last weekend, according to Mount Gilead Fire Department Chief Chad Swank.

The department responded to the state park Saturday, March 6 at 6:25 p.m. on a grass fire.

The first arriving crews found a small woods fire in the area of the Lower Dam trail head. This fire was small, Swank said, and it was able to be contained quickly.

On Sunday, March 7 at 6:28 a.m. the department again was dispatched to the park for a grass fire. Four fires were found along the trail east of the Upper Dam.

Assistance was given by Cardington and Fredericktown Fire departments.

“These fires were not accessible to our fire trucks and crews packed equipment into the wooded area of the park for extinguishment,” Swank said.

The fires were larger, ranging in size from a half-acre to one acre per fire. Crews were able to keep fire spread to a minimum.

“All fires are considered suspicious at this time,” Swank said.

If you have information about these fires, contact Swank at the MGFD at 419-946-2551 or by email at cswank@mgfd.net.

Fires of a suspicious nature were set in Mount Gilead State Park last weekend. Courtesy photo | Mount Gilead Fire Department