Chef Shack Food Truck caters, makes house calls

MARENGO — The Chef Shack Food Truck pulled up to Hinkle’s Marengo Hardware to bring breakfast to the Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting and open house.

The food truck has come to be a familiar sight around Morrow County as they arrive at the Cardington Street Festival, Cardinal Center shooting events, weddings and businesses around the county.

Owners are Keith Stanley and Adam Harms with their catering business Culinary House Calls based at 11 S.Main St., Marengo.

Stanley said they started with the food trucks a couple years ago. They now have three food trucks and have catered events for businesses like HER Realty, The Meeting Place and weddings.

“We’re known best for our bourbon chicken and barbecue,” Stanley said.

Sandwiches, pasta, and other choices are also available, depending on the time of year and occasion.

Harms said they developed the Chef Shack Food Truck about two years ago after their Culinary House Calls business started. It began with a request from Cardinal Shooting Center to be at their shooting events.

Last year they got two more trucks when they saw that was an area to expand their catering business with the pandemic going on.

Harms said they are glad to visit homes and businesses with their food truck or catering. They can serve their well know Bourbon Chicken with its special sauce, rice and black beans, as well as any grilled, barbeque and smoked meats with a full menu.

You can find them on Facebook, website: www.culinaryhousecalls.com; or phone:614.578-7865.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/03/web1_chef-shack.jpg