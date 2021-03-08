HPM nearly gone

The former Hydraulic Press Manufacturing Company plant in Mount Gilead is nearly gone as seen by this photo taken Monday afternoon, March 8. Demolition of the historic HPM plant began Dec. 22, 2020. The HPM plastics and die-casting equipment operation closed in 2010, bringing an end to a century-plus of machinery manufacturing in the village.

