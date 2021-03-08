Brucker receives award from Gleaners

EDISON — Meeting at the Edison Baptist Fellowship Hall on March 1 were 20 members and four guests of the Chester Arbor of the Gleaners Association.

During the meeting, Mount Gilead Mayor Jamie Brucker was recognized as one of the recipients of the Arbor’s Community Service Award recipients for 2020.

The program for the evening was the continuing story of the refurbishing of the Civil War Monument in Glendale Cemetery. Dawn Ruehrmund described the beginning of the reconstruction and Pat Drouhard con-

tinued with much of the history behind and on the monument.

He noted there were 55 of the 305 veterans whose names are on the monument buried in Glendale Cemetery. Much research has been and is being done on each of these brave men. Plans are being made to use this in the future.

Chester Arbor presented them with a $500 check to be used for this project.

The four IMPACT activities for the year were presented and in attendance were given a chance to sign up for those in which they wish to participate. These are 4-H, Food Pantries, First Responders and Hygiene. Anyone not attending the meeting who would like to join any of those committees can contact the president, Rita Barton. Initial committee meetings were set for each group.

Delegates to the state convention which will be held virtually in April will be Kevin Evans, Deb Noll, and Lisa Hull. Linda Ruehrmund will be conducting the convention as president of the state association.

Marilyn Davis was recognized and thanked for the years of service she gave Chester Arbor as its treasurer. She will continue as the Arbor secretary. Kevin Evans will be taking the position of treasurer.

The next meeting will be held Monday, April 12, at 6:30 pm at the Miller Center (formerly known as the Tomorrow Center). Susie Sexton will update the group on the activities there. Guests are welcome.

For information concerning this meeting or this Arbor, call 419-565-2887 or 419-864-7520.

Rita Barton, president of the Chester Arbor of the Gleaners, presents a check in the amount of $500 to Dawn Ruehrmund and Pat Drouhard to help fund the restoration of the Civil War Monument in Glendale Cemetery, Cardington. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/03/web1_Barton-2c-Ruehrmund-and-Drouhard.jpg Rita Barton, president of the Chester Arbor of the Gleaners, presents a check in the amount of $500 to Dawn Ruehrmund and Pat Drouhard to help fund the restoration of the Civil War Monument in Glendale Cemetery, Cardington. Courtesy photos Rita Barton, president of Chester Arbor of the Gleaners, presents the Community Service Award to Mount Gilead Mayor Jamie Brucker during the Arbor’s recent meeting. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/03/web1_Brucker-and-Barton.jpg Rita Barton, president of Chester Arbor of the Gleaners, presents the Community Service Award to Mount Gilead Mayor Jamie Brucker during the Arbor’s recent meeting. Courtesy photos