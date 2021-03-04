Citizens Advisory Group Meeting Notice

The Morrow County Health Initiative Citizens Advisory Group (MCHICAG) will hold a public meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on March 8, 2021 at the Gilead Township Building for committee and by Zoom virtual meeting for public.

The meeting is being held to:

• Introduction of new chairperson for the Morrow County Health Initiative Citizens Advisory Group

• Presentation – Andy Ware, Morrow County Economic Director

• Establish timeline for data collection, review, report and recommendation.

• Schedule next meeting date

The public may attend the meeting by the below information:

Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/97321651526?pwd=MVJGNGVxcEMvc3JGWEpKT1RSTTlhUT09

Meeting ID: 973 2165 1526

Passcode: healthcare