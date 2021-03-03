Wood to retire as Cardington administrator

CARDINGTON — During its meeting Monday, March 1, Cardington Village Council learned that Village Administrator Danny Wood will retire May 31, 2021 although his last day of employment will be April 14, 2021.

Wood was employed by the village Dec. 12, 2004 and was named village administrator Dec. 1, 2012.

Council members approved a resolution appointing Walter Pollock as the village administrator effective May 30, 2021.

In other business, council:

• Approved was an ordinance amending and replacing an earlier ordinance establishing base compensation for certain village employees.

Referencing the upcoming 2019-2020 audit, Fiscal Officer Deb Fry reported the lead auditor applied for a waiver on the village’s behalf so it could qualify for the “Agreed Upon Procedures Audit. She explained this means less than half of the village’s previous audit. She was told it will probably be May before they begin the audit.

• Approved payment of bills totaling $29,308.60 including payment of $1,000.90 to Mitchell Trucking for one load of road salt.

•Donated $2,500 to the Glendale Cemetery Board for repair of the Civil War Monument which has stood in the cemetery since 1897 and is currently undergoing repair at a Cleveland business. It is slated to be returned by Memorial Day.

• Approved a resolution authorizing the administrator and fiscal officer to opt-in to the UAN Bank Reconciliation Direct Communications program.

• Approved were two ordinances related to the village finances, one adopting a budget for 2021 and the other making permanent appropriations and other expenses for the village for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2021.

• Police Chief James Wallace reported the department took a total of 59 calls for service during February. The department also attended in house training on crisis intervention instructed by Officer Mark Colburn. “We learned a lot,” he said.

• He said the department will have in-house training in reference to de-escalation and evidence collection. Officer Colburn will be instructing the de-escalation and Officer Ewing will instruct the evidence collection.

• Lt. Winkler will be re-certifying the department in Tasers this month and is setting up a training date with the sheriff’s office to re-certify them.

He noted Officer Overla is in Phase 2 of his FTO training and doing well.

Mayor Susie Peyton said, “I’m proud of our police department. They are all working together; training is a difficult experience.”

• Accepted the resignation of part time Police Officer Steve P Rotermund, effective March 1, 2021.

• Agreed to reopen the village parks this summer including the rest rooms which were closed all of last summer. Rental of the Legion Community Park or Maxwell Park will be $50 for an afternoon. More information can be obtained by calling the village office.

Wood said the water plant update is now complete.

• He noted there is a project at the village well site. The village was denied the OPWC grant, he said. This grant was to help fund the village’s I & I problem (Inflow and Infiltrate). Application will be made again for another grant to help fund the cost of solving the problem of rain water getting into the sewer system.

• Councilman Troy Ruehrmund a member of Friends of Cardington, gave an update on plans for the village’s entertainment program this summer including movies in the park, food trucks. etc. A final report will be given at the next meeting.