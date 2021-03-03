County Appointing Authority approves 2 new hospital board members

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Appointing Authority met Monday, March 1 for the purpose of appointing two Morrow County Hospital Board members for the expired terms of Dennis Leader and Brent Winand.

The Appointing Authority nominated and approved two new members of the hospital board. Jon Mason was approved to fill the seat of Leader and Ron Ragor was approved to fill Winand’s seat. The term for hospital board members is six years.

The Appointing Authority consists of the three Morrow County Commissioners: Tim Abraham, Tim Siegfried, Tom Whiston and Probate Judge and General Division Judge. Both Judge seats are held by Judge Robert Hickson.

Whiston was approved unanimously as Chairperson for the Appointing Authority and he thanked both Hospital Board members for their service.

Ohio legislation discussed

After appointments were made, ORC 339.02 was discussed. The correction of this law could affect the number of votes allowed by judges on the Appointing Authority. Judge Hickson presently voices two votes for the judge seats he represents.

Whiston asked for a motion for support of correction in the voting process of ORC 339.02 so that “one person has one vote.”

Hickson expressed some concern that this legislation could affect smaller counties like Morrow County where one Judge holds two seats. He also said that he would like to see discussion about this or any legislation within the Appointing Authority.

The motion carried to support legislation to correct the voting process of ORC 339.02 so that there is one person with one vote. Judge Hickson cast the dissenting vote.

“I would like to thank the two new Commissioners for the cooperation they have expressed to the Courts,” Hickson said and also noted that it is important for the three branches of government to have cooperation on the local level.

“The checks and balances contained in this particular law go back to the very foundation of our government. It involves cooperation from all branches. So I would like to express my thank you for the cooperation and look forward to that in the future,” Hickson added as the meeting was adjourned.