Patrol reminds motorists of importance of vehicle maintenance

MOUNT GILEAD– According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, vehicle defects were a contributing circumstance in 6,308 crashes from 2018 to 2020. Brake failures and tire blowouts were the most common causes cited in vehicle defect-related crashes.

During the same timeframe, there were 30 defect-related fatal crashes which resulted in 35 deaths on Ohio’s roadways. Brake failures were the leading cause in 43 percent of these fatal crashes.

In addition, there were 1,689 injury crashes in which a vehicle defect was a contributing circumstance.

“Roadway safety is a shared responsibility and we all need to do our part,” said Col. Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “Ensuring your vehicle is roadworthy is an easy way to prevent crashes throughout Ohio.”

Older vehicles were involved in the majority of vehicle defect-related crashes. Vehicles from model years 1999 to 2008 accounted for 53 percent of these crashes, while vehicles from model years 2010 to 2019 were involved in 25 percent of the crashes.

“These crashes are preventable,” Lt. G. Grewal, Mount Gilead Post Commander said. “Maintaining the routine maintenance on your vehicle helps keep our roads safe.”

The Patrol reminds you to call #677 when you see unsafe motorists driving on Ohio roads.

For information, a traffic safety bulletin can be found at: www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/DefectCrashesBulletin21.pdf