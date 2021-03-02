All Star Grooming in Marengo celebrates opening

MARENGO — Dog grooming has been a part of life for Kim Holycross for more than 30 years. She is especially excited about opening the All Star Grooming business in Marengo at the first of this year.

“I signed the rent contract for this place just one week before the pandemic hit last year,” said Holycross. “That wiped out all my plans until the beginning of this year.”

Holycross is glad to be making a new start with her sister Melanie Greenawalt as her assistant and she is pleased to open the front part of her building to the community for a craft and market place one Saturday every month.

At All Star Grooming they groom every breed of dog from Yorkshire terriers to poodles, German shepherds, and recently a champion Bergamasco Sheepdog.

The store also carries doggy treats that are very popular, along with jackets for dogs in sizes small, medium and large. Holycross said she will be holding a dog obedience class, beginning in late March or early April.

They host a craft and marketplace in the front room of the building every month. Crafters attending last Saturday were: Dan Walker with woodcraft, Rachel Rees with sugar scrubs and bath powders and Lois Rogers from Cardington with potholders and other sewn items.

There were also businesses selling T-shirts, flags, jewelry and Color Street nail polis.

Daphne Harris of Paparazzi Jewelry is helping coordinate the craft market with Greenawalt. The second market was held Saturday, Feb. 27. Plans are to have the next All Star Grooming Craft Market on Saturday, March 13 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. They are also planning to have the market regularly scheduled the second Saturday of each month.

For a grooming appointment or dog obedience classes call Kim at 567-233-3177 and find them on Facebook. For information about the craft market call Daphne at 614-678-4376.

Cindy Rose (left) with her Morkie (Maltese and Yorkie) and All Star Grooming owner Kim Holycross with her poodle Frankie. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/03/web1_all-star-grooming.jpg Cindy Rose (left) with her Morkie (Maltese and Yorkie) and All Star Grooming owner Kim Holycross with her poodle Frankie. Alberta Stojkovic | For The Sentinel