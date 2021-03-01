MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

Feb. 19-26

POSSIBLE THEFT

A downtown store owner said a man may have been shoplifting. Officer talked with the suspect and he claimed he did not remember taking any items. He consented to a search of his person and no items were found. Prior video evidence was inconclusive. He was trespassed from the property and told not to return.

IDENTITY THEFT

A woman said someone used her personal information to make an online purchase. A report was filed.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT

A call to North Walnut Street found an argument ensuing. Two of the parties packed and left the scene. All were warned for disorderly conduct.

CITATIONS GIVEN

A man was cited and released on West Marion Road on charges of speeding and operating a vehicle under the influence.

MISDEMEANOR WARRANT

Police took custody of a man from the Bellville Police Department on an active warrant out of Mount Gilead Mayors Court.

ACCIDENT

A vehicle struck another vehicle at the entrance to McDonald’s causing property damage. Both parties claimed they had a green light and officer was unable to determine who was at fault.

DRIVER CITED

A motorist was cited for driving under suspension and failure to dim headlights on Maple Court at West Marion Road.

FELONY WARRANT

Officer arrested a man on an active felony warrant out of Franklin County.

CITATIONS

A man was cited on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence, speeding, driving under suspension and possession of marijuana.

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

A woman was arrested on North Main Street for running a red light. She was also cited for driving under suspension.

ASSAULT CHARGES

A call to North Main Street because of a fight. One man was transported by squad to the hospital for injuries. The other man was arrested for assault and taken to the Morrow County Correctional Facility.

DRIVER CITED

A man was cited at West High and Iberia streets for driving under suspension and having one headlight.

CITATIONS GIVEN

Officer cited a motorist at Iberia and Douglas streets for driving under suspension and no plate light.