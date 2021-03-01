MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

Feb. 19-26
POSSIBLE THEFT
A downtown store owner said a man may have been shoplifting. Officer talked with the suspect and he claimed he did not remember taking any items. He consented to a search of his person and no items were found. Prior video evidence was inconclusive. He was trespassed from the property and told not to return.
IDENTITY THEFT
A woman said someone used her personal information to make an online purchase. A report was filed.
DOMESTIC COMPLAINT
A call to North Walnut Street found an argument ensuing. Two of the parties packed and left the scene. All were warned for disorderly conduct.
CITATIONS GIVEN
A man was cited and released on West Marion Road on charges of speeding and operating a vehicle under the influence.
MISDEMEANOR WARRANT
Police took custody of a man from the Bellville Police Department on an active warrant out of Mount Gilead Mayors Court.
ACCIDENT
A vehicle struck another vehicle at the entrance to McDonald’s causing property damage. Both parties claimed they had a green light and officer was unable to determine who was at fault.
DRIVER CITED
A motorist was cited for driving under suspension and failure to dim headlights on Maple Court at West Marion Road.
FELONY WARRANT
Officer arrested a man on an active felony warrant out of Franklin County.
CITATIONS
A man was cited on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence, speeding, driving under suspension and possession of marijuana.
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
A woman was arrested on North Main Street for running a red light. She was also cited for driving under suspension.
ASSAULT CHARGES
A call to North Main Street because of a fight. One man was transported by squad to the hospital for injuries. The other man was arrested for assault and taken to the Morrow County Correctional Facility.
DRIVER CITED
A man was cited at West High and Iberia streets for driving under suspension and having one headlight.
CITATIONS GIVEN
Officer cited a motorist at Iberia and Douglas streets for driving under suspension and no plate light.