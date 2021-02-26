MORROW COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

FEBRUARY

951 State Route 61, Bennington Township, Henderson Material Handling Ltd. to Old Pride Real Estate LLC, $250,000.

5600 Township Road 11, Bennington Township, Silverville Enterprises LLC to Gregory and Rebecca Braskett, $384,500.

5191 Township Road 211, Bennington Township, Scott and Rhonda Day to Jeffrey and Amy Parsell, $425,000.

5599 Township Road 213, Bennington Township, Jessica Howard to Reva Mundy, $219,000.

Township Road 206, Bennington Township, Jarrod Bichon and Timothy Hass to John and Camilynn Burnett, $65,000.

5443 Township Road 213, Bennington Township,, Rebecca Braskett to Timothy Hass, $245,000.

5262 State Route 656, Bennington Township, Rebecca Andorfer to Aaron and Ashley Wallace, $251,750.

1329 State Route 529, Cardington Township, Eugene and Nancee Davis to David G. Vics LLC, $150,000.

5519 County Road 98, Congress Township, Robert Gendron to Jack and Kimberly Herndon, $200,000.

Lots 7-9, Congress Township, Robert and Anita Meekins to Elton and Cheryl Conant, $31,500.

Lots 10-12, Congress Township, Michael and Michele Heimann to Mark and April Cooper, $15,000.

Lots 211-212, Congress Township, Robert Tinch to Corey and Joanna Andres, $435,000.

Lots 269-271, Congress Township, Mark Manning to Martha Seeley Federico Revocable Trust, $380,000.

Lot 274, Congress Township, Gino and Erica Masi to Rex and Nancy Riggs, $765,000.

County Road 121, Franklin Township, Jean Baxter to Bryce Yarman and Julianne Thomas, $106,888.

4962 County Road 98, Franklin Township, HAWC Homes LLC to Claude Clark and Angela Villa, $179,700.

6160 County Road 109, Franklin Township, Austin and Kelsea Kennedy to Eric and Teresa Hicks, $206,000.

4629 County Road 20, Franklin Township, GREM LLC to Hunter and Amber Quin, $205,500.

3655 Township Road 115, Gilead Township, Worline Keystone Inheritance Trust to Ronald and Linda Harper, $289,000.

5555 State Route 42, Gilead Township Welch Family Trust to Tracy and Diana Barnhart, $280,000.

456 Catalpa Lane, Mount Gilead, Chad and Amanda Miller to Jeremy and Carrie Burns, $190,500.

612 Whetstone Drive, Mount Gilead, RJS Constructin Services LLC to Theresa Hatfield, $239,900.

5358 County Road 25, Harmony Township, Opal Brown to Jeffery Johnson, $50,000.

5540 Township Road 187, Harmony Township, Sharon Lowery to Dennis Hayes, $65,000.

2846 County Road 169, Lincoln Township, Carol Walsh to Shawn Stephens, $130,000.

3812 Township Road 169, Lincoln Township, Joshua and Jewel Gravley to Andrew Orecchio, $75,000.

3960 Township Road 124, Lincoln Township, Nicklas and Kathryn Gerasimof to Drake Tulloh, $162,000.

325 W High St., Fulton, Barbara Bronson to Shelby Siders, $255,519.

2233 State Route 229, Peru Township, Brian and Pamela Leonard to Ronald and Elizabeth Haag, $299,900.

Township Road 166, Peru Township, Bruner Land Company Inc. to Donald and Andrea Thatcher, $95,400.

1245 County Road 24, Peru Township, Karl and Sherry Ehret to Mark and Jaala Shivler, $410,000.

County Road 50, Troy Township, Curtis Keller to TNT Custom Homes LLC, $58,000.

4239 County Road 61, Washington Township, Michael and Anna Becker to Melvin and Kristen Hinton, $170,000.

7639 County Road 9, Washington Township, Lisa Marteney to David and Mary Broadwater, $228,000.

Source: Morrow County Auditor

